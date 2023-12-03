Aging & Style
KU will head to Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, Kansas will be headed to a bowl game.

The Jayhawks finished at 8-4, the most wins since 2008. KU is coming off the Liberty Bowl loss last season to Arkansas, 55-53 in three overtimes. Jalon Daniels had 544 passing yards and five touchdowns after trailing 38-13.

It’s the first time the Jayhawks have qualified for back-to-back bowl games since 2007-2008.

”It just tells everybody how special this group is, and it’s really unqiue to be a part of this team and be a part of his program and really flip things around to for years to come,” said running back Devin Neal. “We’re going to be a team that’s respected now. We’re going to be a team that’s playing in different bowl games, and hopefully playing in the big one, one day too.”

They will be without Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has he recently took the OC job at Penn State. In that move, Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator, who was Lance Leipold’s Offensive Coordinator at the University of Whitewater. Zebrowski joined the Jayhawks in 2021 and has served as the Kansas quarterbacks coach since.

KU had a monumental win back in October against then No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence as they started the year at 4-0. In fact, when KU did that, that was the first time in 108 years, the Jayhawks started the season 4-0 in back-to-back seasons.

“Just two years ago, we were sitting on our couch at this point of the year and getting ready for the next offseason. So we’re not going to take anything for granted,” said tight end Mason Fairchild.

KU will play UNLV December 26th in Phoenix, Arizona at eight p.m. on ESPN.

