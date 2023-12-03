Aging & Style
K-State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football will head to Orlando, FL to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The Wildcats will take on NC State at Camping World Stadium on Decmber 28th, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. CT. ESPN will air the game.

K-State finished the regular season at 8-4. NC State finished the regular season at 9-3.

With the recent transfer announcement by Will Howard and two other quarterbacks from the program, it is likely true freshman and Maize product Avery Johnson will be starting under center in the bowl game.

