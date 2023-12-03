Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Light drizzle Saturday evening lead to possible freezing

Some light mist or drizzle is possible through the rest of our Saturday evening. Overnight we could see a little fog again. Lows drop to the lower 30s.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some light mist or drizzle is possible through the rest of our Saturday evening. Overnight we could see a little fog again. Lows drop to the lower 30s. Sunday does feature some slightly warmer air as we should jump back into the 40s. A few spots to the southeast could reach 50! We are expect our southwest breeze to pick up a little bit out of the southwest from 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20. Our rain chance is low during the morning, but another fast moving system Sunday afternoon could bring us a few more light showers. With that said, I do not expect a washout by any means. That light drizzle/shower activity would not really even measure up to much. It would be more of a nuisance than anything during the heart of the afternoon and again later in the evening. We should start to dry out most of this next week and temperatures begin to warm. Great news, a few days will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees! That will feel like a heat wave.

