FIRST WARN FORECAST: A few light showers could develop this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cloudy but chilly start to this Sunday morning as temperatures bottom out near freezing. You’ll once again need the heavier jacket for much of the day with temperatures that will be slow to warm up. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s with a few peeks of sunshine. However, a small disturbance will push through bringing two rounds of precipitation to the area. The first round will be in the form of very light rain or drizzle during the afternoon with an additional round at night. As temperatures fall closer to freezing, we could see a few snowflakes fall to the surface. But the ground is still above freezing which means accumulation is not expected at this time.

Monday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures back in the 40s and a very slim chance of rain at night. Tuesday will be fairly similar, but dry with highs in the mid-40s. It’s not until Wednesday we see a resurgence of warmer air return with temperatures topping out in the low 50s. Then get ready for Thursday to be the warmest day of the week as highs top out near 60 degrees.

We’re also watching for the chance of a bigger storm system to head our way by the following weekend. Right now it’s still too early for specifics, but if models hold true, we could be seeing our next chance of measurable rain and snow. Be sure to check back with KCTV5 as we fine-tune the forecast.

