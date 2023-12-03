FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dry start to Monday warming up mid to late this week

A quick moving system will bring scattered light rain showers to the area this evening with temperatures returning to the 30s after dark. We could have a few rain drops mix in with wet snowflakes, but accumulation is not expected. Meanwhile, Monday starts out cloudy and chilly with lows near 30 degrees before temperatures slowly return to the 40s by the afternoon. There’s a small window of time during the middle of the day where we could see some sunshine as clouds clear from west to east, but another system will dive south bringing additional clouds and a slight chance of rain. After this system exits look for drier weather and a cool Tuesday as temperatures climb back in to the low to mid 40s. Wednesday we rebound a bit as winds turn back from the southwest and high pressure returns. This will bring a bit more sunshine our way along with highs in the low 50s. We’ll get even warmer on Thursday as highs top out near 60 degrees. Our next focus will shift to the weekend where we could have a bigger system forming in the middle of the country. Right now models are trending downward on an impactful storm bringing measurable rain to the area, but that could change as it’s still a week away. For now we are going to keep the rain chances slim between Friday and Saturday, but if the track of this system shifts northward then impacts will increase for our area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.