Winter Skies sells out second ticket release for holiday popup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Winter Skies is at it for a second year. The popular winter-themed popup lounge found in Kansas City’s skyline opened for the short season last month.

The 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center is the “it” place to be again and those who don’t already have tickets are out of luck. Winter Skies announced its 500 reservations for the event sold out in minutes for a second year.

It released additional tickets the week before Thanksgiving, which also sold out as quickly as customers were able to click buy.

People didn’t blink when Skies posted to social media that customers would have to pay $70 per person for a seat. The price does not cover dining expenses.

Reservations are three hours this year, one more than last holiday season.

ALSO READ: Union Station will show 2 Christmas classics with new holiday merch

Tables are either 2-seat, 4-seat, or a single 6-seat configuration. The business reminded customers that if they didn’t book tickets for all seats at a table, they may stare with others.

The bar offers a winter wonderland cocktail menu in partnership with Kansas City’s Restless Spirits distillery. Beer, wine, and a complete dinner menu of entrees and dessert offerings will also be available.

A portion of each ticket sale will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.