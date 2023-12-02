Will KC wheel be ready by Christmas & will there be enough parking?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The timeline for the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City has been pushed back, and the hope is they will be ready to take passengers on the gondola by Christmas.

The developer for the wheel is separate from the businesses surrounding the wheel, but both are on that same timeline.

The wheel still has to be inspected, according to city officials.

Businesses on the Westside, which run along Southwest Boulevard are hopeful the new attraction will also bring in new clientele. Among them are Teresa Grado, the owner of Lily’s Cantina.

“I am disappointed, because I figured we’d have it by Christmas,” Grado said. “Have more foot traffic, of course, because it would be really good for Lilies, and everybody on this strip.

Bianca Noria is a second generation business owner on the Westside. She runs Taqueria Mexico. Most of the businesses along the strip with Grado and Noria are Latino owned.

“We’ve been here for 29 years,” Noria said. “I think we definitely do have a parking issue.”

Multiple businesses were curious about the amount of parking that will be available around the wheel, including Melissa Marron. She manages La Plaza Tattoo.

“We’re on the Boulevard, so there is a parking issue already,” Marron said. “It’s definitely exciting. We’re all excited to hear about it, and all these new things that are happening down there in that little corner.”

The Wheel and Pennway Point is next to Interstate 35, which is an elevated highway. Parking for both attractions would be there, and although the space looks fairly large – giant pillars that hold up the highway do take up some of that space.

Pablo Guereque owns Wats Co Barbershop. He’s a newer addition to the strip, and he said he’s already seen the benefits of the new development to the area.

“Penway Point drove a lot more business over here,” Guereque said. “I don’t really see no bad in it, I mean anything that is growth is, you know, worth a shot.”

