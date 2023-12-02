The Soul of Santa is growing at 18th and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 5th Annual Soul of Santa Christmas Tree Lighting got the 18th and Vine historic jazz district buzzing Friday night.

It’s the only Christmas tree lighting on Kansas City’s east side. It comes with a mission that extends beyond just Christmas. And it has grown since its inception.

Even since last year’s event, the tree is taller and the lights are brighter. They added a stage with more performers. They secured sponsors, including Russell Stover and Amazon Prime, the latter of which was promoting its movie Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy.

“The support is growing for this. The community is rallying around it,” said Negro Leagues Museum president Bob Kendrick. “I think we’ll only continue to see that grow and grow and grow.”

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is an anchor of 18th and Vine. Kendrick has been cheering for the Soul of Santa from the start.

Tucker Lott is the founder of the event. He arrives each year decked out in a red suit, but not the kind you see on postcards. He wears a dress suit with red boots, a red fedora and a silk tie. After all, he says, he’s not Santa. He’s the Soul of Santa.

“I believe that’s everybody is good,” said Lott, “and that’s the Soul of Santa. Do Good 365.”

His initial mission was to show that the east side matters and 18th and Vine is a gem.

“I’m saying we should do it here and bring the first tree here to balance out the rest of what the city is doing,” he explained. “Why not here? But the intent is to bring everybody over here.”

Power 105.1′s Shay Moore and Royals announcer Joel Goldberg flipped the switch with Slugger rooting them on.

“I really do believe 18th and Vine is such a magical area of Kansas City 365 days a year,” said Goldberg.

The Soul of Santa added a second mission three years ago when he created the “Do Good” Foundation. It was the idea of Aria Lott, his daughter.

“As an individual with a disability, I have epilepsy, There are areas of need in the community that are not met,” she said in a launch video.

The foundation brings resources to high functioning people with disabilities.

Multi-talented singer, dancer and trumpet player Lonnie McFadden headlined a performance at the Gem Theater following the tree lighting to benefit the foundation.

“I mean, I would normally be at my gig, but I took off to do this one because I, I love what it’s about,” McFadden said.

Aria died a year and a half ago from a blood clot not related to epilepsy. She’s now featured, as AriaCamille Christmas album released just last month called The Soul of Santa.

She and her dad collaborated on several original songs and recorded them before she died.

The album also features gospel singer Andrea Tribitt, jazz singer Paula Saunders and rappers Xta-C and Roblo da Star. Joseph Macklin, known in the music world as Jo Blaq, produced the songs and Shawn Edwards produced the album.

It is available on all the main streaming and digital music platforms. All proceeds go to the Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation.

