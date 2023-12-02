Aging & Style
Local shelters share plans to help homeless keep warm this winter

By Alex Love
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As hundreds of homeless people prepare for the winter, shelters and the city are partnering up to help.

Outside the Hope Faith shelter, which is right off Virginia Avenue, there was already a line of people outside waiting to get in an hour before they opened on Friday. Volunteers emphasized how dangerous it gets for people without a home when the temperature drops and how widespread of a problem homelessness is in Kansas City this time of year.

“It’s changed my life, you don’t know what this means to me honestly,” Marz Walz said on the brink of tears. Just the thought of having a warm place to sleep Friday night made Walz emotional.

”I mean if I didn’t have this I’ll die,” Walz cried. “You die on the streets because you can’t take the cold weather. It’s a struggle.”

Hope Faith is just one of 10 places across Kansas City opening up to allow 125 men to stay the night. But the organization is prepared to handle extra.

“We’ve got partners taking women to a safe women’s shelter,” Doug Langner, the Executive Director of Hope Faith explained. “We’ve got other places that if someone is ready for a longer-term program, they can do that. If not, they’re going to stay here, be warm, be safe and be rested.”

After people have a warm place to stay and get fed, the long-term goal of this partnership between shelters and the city is to get them on track to qualify for permanent housing and jobs. Ultimately ending homelessness. 

“In order to get that stuff you have to have identification,” said Jimmy Hall, who is homeless. “So programs like this assist us knowing we don’t have the funds to go out there and get it ourselves or even the transportation.”

All this is part of Kansas City’s Zero KC Project, which partnered with 16 non-profits this year to tackle homelessness head-on.

“You’ve got to untangle all the knots that are preventing someone from becoming permanently housed,” Kansas City’s Houseless Prevention Coordinator Josh Henges told KCTV. “Things like undiagnosed or untreated mental illness, and undiagnosed or untreated substance abuse. The first thing you got to do is get them somewhere safe and problem-solving.”

Keep in mind, organizations like these can only make this work possible through donations from the community which are needed more than ever in times like these. You can donate money on any shelter’s website or drop food and clothes off at their addresses.

