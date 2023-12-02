Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD investigate standoff with armed man near Euclid Avenue, man in custody

A man is now in the Kansas City Police custody after being involved in a standoff of over five...
A man is now in the Kansas City Police custody after being involved in a standoff of over five hours.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now in the Kansas City Police custody after being involved in a standoff of over five hours.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of east 82nd Terrace, on a disturbance call after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

When officers arrived, they were told about a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife and that he had threatened to blow up the residence. The man was a guest of the people who lived there.

Officers then called for additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene. By 7 p.m., the man exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The residents were able to get out of the house safely before the standoff began.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

The timeline for the KC Wheel in downtown Kansas City has been pushed back, and the hope is...
Will KC wheel be ready by Christmas & will there be enough parking?
Ferris wheel opening delays continue
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is helping a group of kids get to a tournament in...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament
HopeFaith opened its shelter on Dec. 1.
Local shelters share plans to help homeless keep warm this winter