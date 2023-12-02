KCPD investigate standoff with armed man near Euclid Avenue, man in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now in the Kansas City Police custody after being involved in a standoff of over five hours.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of east 82nd Terrace, on a disturbance call after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

When officers arrived, they were told about a disturbance involving a man armed with a knife and that he had threatened to blow up the residence. The man was a guest of the people who lived there.

Officers then called for additional resources and trained negotiators to the scene. By 7 p.m., the man exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The residents were able to get out of the house safely before the standoff began.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.