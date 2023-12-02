FIRST WARN: National Weather Services issues Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn is in place in response to a Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service.

The fog development has exceeded expectations, especially on the Kansas side where visibility is down to about a quarter of a mile in the densest spots. Coupled with this morning’s low temperatures, the fog is freezing on contact with some surfaces, meaning windshields will likely need to be scraped off. The significantly reduced visibility calls for extra caution when driving- use your low-beam headlights, reduce speed and leave extra distance ahead of you.

The NWS advisory is in place until 9 a.m. and impacts the following counties and cities:

Counties: Atchison (KS), Miami, Doniphan, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson (KS), Buchanan, Platte, Clay, Jackson, Cass

Including the cities of: Atchison, Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Highland, Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing, Kansas City Kansas, Overland Park, Stanley, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, St. Joseph Airport, St. Joseph, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gladstone, Liberty, Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Kansas City, Independence, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, and Pleasant Hill

