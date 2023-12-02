Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m., some slick spots could develop

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9 a.m. Saturday for those near the Kansas/Missouri state line. We have already seen visibility reduced down to zero in spots. This is patchy but will cause slow travel this morning for a few hours. I issued a First Warn for slow travel and a few slick spots with temperatures below freezing. After 9 a.m., we should see the fog begin to lift.

This afternoon stays chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are not expecting a washout by any means, but a few spotty light showers will be possible, only amounting to a few hundredths of an inch. A little patchy drizzle could linger into our Saturday evening- not the nicest day to be out and about, but no significant rain is in the forecast at least.

Sunday should start dry, and temperatures should look a bit warmer in the mid-40s. Yet another small disturbance will roll through in the second half of the day, giving us a small opportunity for a few more light showers or sprinkles into the evening. Again, not a washout by any means. We finally get some sunshine and warmer air by next week. Wednesday and beyond should be in the 50s!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI said 13 pounds of fentanyl pills, 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.2 pounds of...
KBI makes major drug bust in Wichita
A new Char Bar location in Parkville has opened.
Kansas City BBQ spot opening in the Northland
T-Pain attends the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday,...
Headliner announced for fourth annual Tacos and Tequila festival in KCK
Thursday night, Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner began the Unified Government...
KCK police sergeant, among several shot during drug bust, describes experience
Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation

Latest News

The forecast track calls for light rain on Saturday, Dec. 2.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Light showers possible Saturday afternoon
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Light showers possible Saturday afternoon
Rain Chances Return
FORECAST: FIRST WARN of wet weather early and through rush hour this afternoon
FIRST WARN of wintry weather early and through rush hour this afternoon
FIRST WARN of wintry weather early and through rush hour this afternoon