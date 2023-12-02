FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m., some slick spots could develop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9 a.m. Saturday for those near the Kansas/Missouri state line. We have already seen visibility reduced down to zero in spots. This is patchy but will cause slow travel this morning for a few hours. I issued a First Warn for slow travel and a few slick spots with temperatures below freezing. After 9 a.m., we should see the fog begin to lift.

This afternoon stays chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are not expecting a washout by any means, but a few spotty light showers will be possible, only amounting to a few hundredths of an inch. A little patchy drizzle could linger into our Saturday evening- not the nicest day to be out and about, but no significant rain is in the forecast at least.

Sunday should start dry, and temperatures should look a bit warmer in the mid-40s. Yet another small disturbance will roll through in the second half of the day, giving us a small opportunity for a few more light showers or sprinkles into the evening. Again, not a washout by any means. We finally get some sunshine and warmer air by next week. Wednesday and beyond should be in the 50s!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.