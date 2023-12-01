'We still have our culture.' Native American tribe fighting to keep history alive at Shawnee Indian Mission

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Although Native American Heritage Month is coming to an end, the stories of the tribes who planted roots in the Kansas City Area live on.

Centuries of history lives on the grounds of the Shawnee Indian Mission. The site opened as a training school in 1839. Twenty-two Native American tribes attended and learned academics, manual arts, and agriculture. The Shawnee is one of them and Chief Benjamin Barnes says it’s a testament to their survival and resilience.

“We still have our culture. We still have our religion. We still have our language. In spite of those boarding schools which if you read the Civilization Act, its intention was to deny us those,” said Barnes.

Other tribes it served include the Kaw, Ottawa, Delaware, Wyandot, and Osage. The land once spanned 2,000 acres and now is a 12-acre National Historic Landmark. The exhibits are meant as a history lesson, teaching about the Shawnee Indian Mission, but Barnes says it doesn’t tell the full story.

“There’s no wonder there’s a disconnect in the conversation where it doesn’t even start with the fundamentals that 2,000 acres were taken from the Shawnee and the Shawnee were forced to pay for their own children to attend this site,” said Barnes.

He says in the shadows of the land lives a dark history. A history they’re trying to bring to the surface.

“Children attended this place and many children decided to run away because of the conditions there. In fact, in 1850, Samuel Cornhatzer wrote a letter to the United States Congress complaining about the conditions of the children,” said Barnes.

Part of that letter to Congress describes how children became sick and parents weren’t informed. An excerpt from a study of the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor School shares the account of a student, referred to as ‘Dave Deshaun’s son.’ It details how he ran away from the school several times and his father brought him back.

The letter sheds light on how some Native Americans accepted mission schools, while others resisted in fear of conforming to White American ideals and having their culture erased.

“No one at the Shawnee tribe is suggesting that people in Fairway or Kansas City needs to feel guilty, but there are lessons to be learned here so that we don’t repeat the past,” said Barnes.

The site is owned by the Kansas Historical Society and maintained and operated by the city of Fairway. The city says it is looking to repurpose some of the buildings on the site in a way that is historically accurate and wants all tribes involved to have a seat at the table.

“History is history so if it is something that is not anticipated, it is something that we wanna be able to confront head on and address it and learn as much as we can,” said Fairway city manager Nathan Noggelmeier.

The discussion about decisions surrounding the site’s future will continue at a meeting scheduled for early next year.

