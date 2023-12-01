Victim, family speak out after racist attack at Shawnee Mission East

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - About 100 protestors gathered outside Shawnee Mission School District’s Center for Academic Achievement on Thursday night.

The smattering of students and parents were there to support Brey’anna Brown, who was the victim of a racist attack at Shawnee Mission East High School in mid-November. After the protest, Brown and her family called for her attacker to be expelled from school.

“He should have never put his hands on me,” said the 15-year-old Brey’anna Brown. “He should take a lesson from this and move on and do something different.”

On Thursday, Brey’anna was surrounded by supporters at SMSD’s headquarters. She and her family say the support helped them immensely.

“It feels amazing,” Brey’anna said. “I think it’s the best thing that could ever happen in this situation.”

“It’s a breath of fresh air, seeing the support, versus what we’ve been dealing with lately,” said Shaun Brown, Sr., Brey’anna’s father. “It definitely probably will help me sleep a lot better at night.”

Brey’anna’s parents, Shaun and Linyka, are criticizing Shawnee Mission East for their handling of the entire situation. They say, after the fight, no one in the school would take their daughter to the hospital.

“We personally had to take her to the emergency room. That is never acceptable,” said Brown, Sr. “My daughter, with obvious injuries to her face, broken nose, she had knots all on her forehead, the whole nine yards. I don’t understand how they could just sit there and not get her medical attention.”

“It was heartbreaking,” Linyka Brown said. “It made me upset and really mad. What mother wants to see her daughter get hit in the face by anyone, let alone a male? I was livid.”

Brey’anna says she was suspended after the fight, but says she’d do it all again.

“Even if you get in trouble for sticking up for someone else or sticking up for yourself, still, you did the right thing and keep doing what you’re doing.”

KCTV5 asked SMSD why Brey’anna was suspended. They say federal law prevents them from discussing disciplinary actions taken against students.

In a statement, the district says they are saddened by the incident. SMSD also said there is inaccurate information spreading in the community, but they did not say what was inaccurate.

The statement went on to say, in part: “The District takes seriously it’s responsibility to maintain an educational environment that is free from discriminatory and harassing conduct.”

