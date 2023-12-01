Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

State investigators join KCPD on case involving Center High School employees

Classroom Generic
Classroom Generic(WAFB)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release additional information involving an investigation into two employees who work for the Center School District.

The district placed the two workers on leave after the employees were accused of abusing students at Center High School. Police said the department received a police report about the allegations on Nov. 29 at 3:50 p.m.

The department said detectives are aware of the report and are working with both the school district and state investigators to determine exactly what happened and if anything illegal or unethical took place.

The Kansas City Police Department warned that because the case is part of an ongoing investigation, information released to the public will be limited at this time.

ALSO READ: Kansas City school family grieves death of 5 year-old student

Center School District sent the following email to parents earlier this week notifying parents and guardians of the allegations.

We want to make you aware that two high school staff have been placed on leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student,” the district’s statement read. “Upon notification, the staff were placed on leave, the appropriate authorities were notified, and parents of the student were notified. At this time, the Children’s Division is investigating the allegations, and the district is fully cooperating.

“We understand that students and parents want as much information as possible. We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of your student and will continue to focus on the safety of all CSD scholars.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

The Winter Skies holiday pop-up bar will open again in 2023.
Here’s your full guide to Kansas City’s 2023 Holiday pop-up bars
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs try to build off their latest comeback as they head to Lambeau to face the surging Packers
Travis Kelce previews Chiefs-Packers Sunday night matchup
Travis Kelce previews Chiefs-Packers Sunday night matchup
Sporting KC stars Roger Espinoza and Graham Zusi
Sporting KC declines options on contracts for Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza