State investigators join KCPD on case involving Center High School employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police release additional information involving an investigation into two employees who work for the Center School District.

The district placed the two workers on leave after the employees were accused of abusing students at Center High School. Police said the department received a police report about the allegations on Nov. 29 at 3:50 p.m.

The department said detectives are aware of the report and are working with both the school district and state investigators to determine exactly what happened and if anything illegal or unethical took place.

The Kansas City Police Department warned that because the case is part of an ongoing investigation, information released to the public will be limited at this time.

Center School District sent the following email to parents earlier this week notifying parents and guardians of the allegations.

We want to make you aware that two high school staff have been placed on leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student,” the district’s statement read. “Upon notification, the staff were placed on leave, the appropriate authorities were notified, and parents of the student were notified. At this time, the Children’s Division is investigating the allegations, and the district is fully cooperating.

“We understand that students and parents want as much information as possible. We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of your student and will continue to focus on the safety of all CSD scholars.”

