Sporting KC declines options on contracts for Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of Sporting KC icons may have played their last soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park as a member of the home team.

The club announced Friday afternoon that it had declined contract options on Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza.

Zusi had been with Sporting KC for 15 years and is the club’s all-time leader in appearances (411), starts (358) and minutes (32,723) across all competitions. His 90 assists and 125 goal contributions rank second in team history.

Espinoza was a 14-year member of Sporting and holds the No. 2 spot in franchise history for appearances (399) and minutes (29,162).

Zusi helped Sporting KC win the 2013 MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cups in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Espinoza also was a prominent member of the three U.S. Open Cup championships.

Sporting KC also announced it had exercised the contract options for: Stephen Afrifa, Willy Agada, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis, Danny Flores, Chris Rindov, Johnny Russell and Remi Walter.

The club extended offers to Cam Duke, Gadi Kinda and Kendall McIntosh. Sporting also declined contract options for Kortne Ford and Felipe Gutierrez.

