Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Sporting KC declines options on contracts for Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza

Sporting KC stars Roger Espinoza and Graham Zusi
Sporting KC stars Roger Espinoza and Graham Zusi(The Associated Press)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of Sporting KC icons may have played their last soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park as a member of the home team.

The club announced Friday afternoon that it had declined contract options on Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza.

Zusi had been with Sporting KC for 15 years and is the club’s all-time leader in appearances (411), starts (358) and minutes (32,723) across all competitions. His 90 assists and 125 goal contributions rank second in team history.

Espinoza was a 14-year member of Sporting and holds the No. 2 spot in franchise history for appearances (399) and minutes (29,162).

ALSO READ: Sporting KC’s Pulido named 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Zusi helped Sporting KC win the 2013 MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cups in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Espinoza also was a prominent member of the three U.S. Open Cup championships.

Sporting KC also announced it had exercised the contract options for: Stephen Afrifa, Willy Agada, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis, Danny Flores, Chris Rindov, Johnny Russell and Remi Walter.

The club extended offers to Cam Duke, Gadi Kinda and Kendall McIntosh. Sporting also declined contract options for Kortne Ford and Felipe Gutierrez.

ALSO READ: Dynamo blank Sporting KC 1-0 to advance to Western Conference Final

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

Missouri Highway Patrol said human remains found in Daviess County, Mo. in April have been...
Reward increased as Greater KC Crime Stoppers seek answers in man's 2020 death
The Winter Skies holiday pop-up bar will open again in 2023.
Here’s your full guide to Kansas City’s 2023 Holiday pop-up bars
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs try to build off their latest comeback as they head to Lambeau to face the surging Packers
Travis Kelce previews Chiefs-Packers Sunday night matchup
Travis Kelce previews Chiefs-Packers Sunday night matchup