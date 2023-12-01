Soul of Santa Do Good Foundation
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Tucker Lott, Founder of Soul of Santa and Do Good Foundation joins Shane and Jillian to share why he created the Do Good Foundation and his vision for supporting Kansas Citians living with disabilities. Tucker chats through the weekend of events, highlighting the concert, lighting ceremony and brunch for the family. More information can be found at thesoulofsanta.org
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.