Rural Missouri districts face challenges in paying teachers

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is now the worst in the nation regarding how much rural teachers are paid. Arkansas increased its pay, bumping the Show-Me-State down to last place.

Low teacher pay is an issue we’ve had across the board and in all 50 states. But this one hit home harder for the rural school districts in the Show-Me State. They have it harder than their larger counterparts in bigger cities. But now, teachers at schools in rural parts of the state are getting the lowest pay rates in the nation. An issue that many are trying to fix.

“You can’t drive through a single town or city and not see a school bus out with a sign hiring drivers,” said Dallas County Schools Superintendent Tim Ryan. “It’s no different with our teaching positions. We’re all trying to find candidates for our positions.”

Regarding teachers across the country, a recent report by the National Education Association finds teachers are making $3,644 less, on average, than they did ten years ago when adjusted for inflation. An issue that hits home in Missouri.

“Missouri has been sitting towards the bottom of teacher salaries, especially in our rural communities,” said David Luther with the Missouri Association of School Administrators. “And it is, it’s a crisis. Quite frankly, it’s difficult for those smaller school districts to attract and retain. A lot of times, the teachers that are working there are there because they have an anchor in that community. There’s a reason for them to be there. But it’s difficult to draw them away from larger school districts that might be able to pay a little bit better.”

That’s why school administrators in Fair Play and elsewhere use incentives such as a four-day workweek to help attract and retain educators. However, they say the low pay is a problem that has been getting more attention in Jefferson City.

“I feel like it’s definitely getting more attention now in the state, and that’s a good thing,” said Fair Play superintendent Davin Geurin. “We’ve already had, you know, the baseline teacher grant which came out which we participate in, which allows us to set our base salary at $38,000, and that’s $6000 higher than it would have been because it would have been at $32K, so that’s helped a lot. But we still have a lot of room to go. There’s still room for improvement.”

Geurin says it may be an uphill battle, but it’s still worth fighting.

“I think we have a lot of great rural schools in Missouri,” said Geurin. “You know, schools, the teachers that are doing a great job, a lot of times with limited resources, as you mentioned, you know, pay and other otherwise. But rural schools are worth investing in, you know, I believe in that very strongly.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

