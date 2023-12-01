Reward increased as Greater KC Crime Stoppers seek answers in man's 2020 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Greater KC Crime Stoppers have increased a reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved case of Skylar Ware’s disappearance.

Ware went missing in 2020. Three years later, human remains were identified in Daviess County as the 26-year-old Ware when a mushroom hunter found them on private property in August.

“Because we do not know exactly where he was murdered, the reward amount is up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest,” Detective Christian Ludwig, the director of the Greater KC Crime Stopper Program, said Friday.

Ware’s case was changed from a missing person case to a homicide after his remains were found. He was originally reported missing on May 10, 2020, and at the time of his disappearance, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Ware may have been with someone named Chris in the Blue Springs area.

Previous coverage: Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified

