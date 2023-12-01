Aging & Style
Push to ban facial recognition at KCI, other airports

New biometric facial recognition technology has been in place since the new Kansas City International Airport opened in February and Thanksgiving has put it to the test.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of U.S. Senators sounds the alarm over the use of facial recognition technology at KCI Airport and other airports across the country.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kan. is one of six senators to introduce the Traveler privacy Protection Act. The senators say, if passed, it would ban the use of facial recognition technology and facial biometric data. The technology is currently used by the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, at airports in the U.S.

The TSA has used facial recognition scans to help improve security and reduce the time travelers wait in security lines for years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at KCI Airport reported earlier this week that the scans have helped cut wait times by 30 percent for travelers at the new terminal. The technology has been in place since the building opened in February.

For those who don’t fly internationally regularly, a traveler returns to a U.S. airport and collects any checked luggage. Then the traveler heads toward customs where their photo is taken. At that point an algorithm is used to compare the photo to the picture on the traveler’s passport.

Nationwide, CBP said it processed 300 million passengers using the technology and prevented more than 1,800 impostors from entering the United States.

“The facial recognition has completely changed the processing game for customs and border protection and the traveling public.” Emery Harriger, supervisory CBP officer, said.

There are fifteen international flights that fly directly to Kansas City International Airport. Since February, the airport has seen an estimated 2,500 international travelers weekly. Customs agents say they are able to process passengers in 20 to 25 minutes -- about 20 minutes faster than before it had the program.

While the faster security process is nice, Sen. Marshall said it’s not what should determine if the technology should be used.

“I am concerned that we have no clue where this data is going, and thousands of Americans every day are not aware of their option to decline to have their photo taken by a government agency every time they go to the airport,” Marshall said. “The potential for these images to be used to violate American’s civil liberties is greatly concerning. Our important bipartisan legislation would put a halt to the expansion of this facial recognition program and involve Congress in the future use of it. I’m proud to work with Senators Merkley and Kennedy to protect Americans and force transparency from the TSA.”

The ACLU endorsed the senator’s bill.

The TSA has been conducting facial recognition scans on thousands of Americans daily, representing the largest U.S. effort to implement a nationwide facial recognition system for domestic travelers, which is also a problem, according to some leaders.

“The TSA program is a precursor to a full-blown national surveillance state,” Senator Jeff Merkley, R-La., said. “Nothing could be more damaging to our national values of privacy and freedom. No government should be trusted with this power.”

The senators pointed out that Americans have flown for decades using passports and IDs. They said that process should continue.

Meanwhile, the TSA announced this summer it plans to implement facial recognition scans at over 430 U.S. airports within the next several years.

