Photo: Kansas City police search for people wanted for vandalism, break-ins

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police hope a surveillance picture will help them identify two people suspected of vandalizing more than a dozen vehicles parked in a downtown garage.

Kansas City police said the crimes happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 28. All of the damaged vehicles were in the parking garage at 1120 Oak Street near City Hall.

The owners of 18 vehicles reported damage that included broken windows, as well as items stolen from inside the cars.

One man in the picture is wearing a gray and black jacket and gray pants. The other man is wearing what looks like a hot pink hoodie.

Kansas City police are asking people to help identify two people suspected to breaking into 18 vehicles parked in a downtown garage.(Heidi Schmidt | Kansas City Police Department)

Police ask anyone who recognizes either of the two people to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

