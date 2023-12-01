Aging & Style
Old Shawnee Pizza offering holiday pop-up bar in Lenexa

Old Shawnee Pizza is opening Santa's Secret Saloon on weekend's through the holidays.
Old Shawnee Pizza is opening Santa's Secret Saloon on weekend's through the holidays.(Photo courtesy Old Shawnee Pizza)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - One of the oldest restaurants in Shawnee is getting a new look.

Old Shawnee Pizza announced Thursday that its full bar The Saloon is transforming into Santa’s Secret Saloon for the holiday season.

Beginning Dec. 1, a holiday pop-up experience with festive cocktails and seasonal decor will be seen at the pizza place known for its cracker-crust style.

The holiday pop-up bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sundays from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Santa’s Secret Saloon will include non-alcoholic options and does not require reservations.

