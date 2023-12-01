Old Shawnee Pizza offering holiday pop-up bar in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - One of the oldest restaurants in Shawnee is getting a new look.

Old Shawnee Pizza announced Thursday that its full bar The Saloon is transforming into Santa’s Secret Saloon for the holiday season.

Beginning Dec. 1, a holiday pop-up experience with festive cocktails and seasonal decor will be seen at the pizza place known for its cracker-crust style.

The holiday pop-up bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Sundays from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Santa’s Secret Saloon will include non-alcoholic options and does not require reservations.

