Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Now Playing with Lonita Cook

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“Candy Cane Lane”

Recently fired, ridiculously festive and brought to life by that Eddie Murphy magical mischief, this family man’s quest for supreme Christmas glory takes a hilarious turn when he encounters an elfish trickster in the tradition-meets-mayhem “Candy Cane Lane”.

“Genie”

An overworked father faces the holiday blues as his wife leaves him at Christmastime and his world takes a magical turn when the lovably chaotic genie, played by Melissa McCarthy, appears to grant him a series of hilarious and heartwarming wishes.

“Common Ground”

Our food system is the great equalizer. It should be the great unifier. “Common Ground” digs deep into the roots of soil science and regenerative agriculture in this documentary that leverages celebrity voices to illuminate crucial universal issues, urging viewers to cultivate a sustainable future for our planet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

The Winter Skies holiday pop-up bar will open again in 2023.
Here’s your full guide to Kansas City’s 2023 Holiday pop-up bars
KCTV5 Cares features The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a community resource that provides...
Johnson County Christmas Bureau Assists Record Number of Families
Callan Reilly-Pina with Lucky 13 Rescue stops by My KC Live with two adorable pups up for...
Fur-Ever Home Friday with Lucky 13 Rescue
Callan Reilly-Pina with Lucky 13 Rescue stops by My KC Live with two adorable pups up for...
Fur-Ever Home Friday with Lucky 13 Rescue