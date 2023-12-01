Now Playing with Lonita Cook

“Candy Cane Lane”

Recently fired, ridiculously festive and brought to life by that Eddie Murphy magical mischief, this family man’s quest for supreme Christmas glory takes a hilarious turn when he encounters an elfish trickster in the tradition-meets-mayhem “Candy Cane Lane”.

“Genie”

An overworked father faces the holiday blues as his wife leaves him at Christmastime and his world takes a magical turn when the lovably chaotic genie, played by Melissa McCarthy, appears to grant him a series of hilarious and heartwarming wishes.

“Common Ground”

Our food system is the great equalizer. It should be the great unifier. “Common Ground” digs deep into the roots of soil science and regenerative agriculture in this documentary that leverages celebrity voices to illuminate crucial universal issues, urging viewers to cultivate a sustainable future for our planet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.