New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Like every graduating class, the class of 2028 will have certain requirements before obtaining their high school diplomas.

But unlike previous classes, those who will be high school seniors in four years will be required to have a half-credit in financial literacy, an elective in a STEM field and a half-credit in a communications class.

The Kansas Board of Education approved those changes and more last year, calling them “the most significant changes in high school graduation requirements in several decades.”

Kansas State Board of Education Member Jim McNiece said the goal of increasing the graduation requirements is to better prepare students for post-secondary education.

“Many of the students exceed the requirements that we have, but there are those who do not,” said Jim. “So for the good of all, you know, we raised the requirements.”

Not a lot is changing at Andover Public Schools. The district already offers some of the classes students will need to graduate.

Andover Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Academic Affairs Jill Lachenmayr said the only new requirement for her students will be the financial literacy course.

“But that is a wonderful change for students in Andover,” she said, “because we want all of our students to be smart, savvy consumers.”

The state will also require students to meet a minimum of 21 credits, which won’t be a problem for Andover students where 25 credits are already recommended, according to Lachenmayr.

McNiece said it’s all about making sure students are prepared for life after high school.

“Students should have experiences before they leave, outside of school, that prepare them or give them at least information about what’s expected of them after they leave school,” he said.

The changes will start with Kansas students entering their high school freshman year in 2024.

