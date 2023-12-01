More than 1,000 students walk out of Shawnee Mission South after racial incident in district

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Shawnee Mission South High School led a walkout Thursday at 11 a.m. to show solidarity with their peers at Shawnee Mission East. The walkout came after a 15-year-old white student used the N-word and fought a Black female student.

More than 1,000 students participated according to student-organizer Ace Cofield.

“What’s the Shawnee Mission District want to be? Does it want to be known as the school district that lets a kid say the N-word, beat up a girl, put her in the hospital and then return back to school?” Cofield asked. “It’s really about what the district wants to do. The ball is in their hands. They can either shoot it or pass it.”

Students are asking for the white student to be expelled, a stricter policy on racism for the district and an apology to the black female student that was expelled for fighting.

Charlize Littlejohn goes to Shawnee Mission East, but attended the walk out at South.

“When I experienced being called the N-word by someone one time, the school even tried to throw in the excuse that it’s in songs,” Littlejohn said. “People hear it, so they’re gonna say, which it’s not acceptable.”

Chief Communications Officer David Smith expressed concern that some Black students have said they don’t feel safe attending school. He said he was impressed with the amount of students that walked out to peacefully protest at Shawnee Mission South.

“We want students to be able to find their voice,” Smith said. “If they’re saying things we need to hear, then we’ll hear them, and we’ll respond.”

The student-activists plan to attend the next school board meeting on December 7.

