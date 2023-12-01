Mizzou’s Schrader finalist for award signifying nation’s top walk-on

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The award nominations keep rolling in for the Missouri Tigers and running back Cody Schrader.

The former Truman State running back who walked on at Mizzou before the 2022 season was named a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, honoring the most outstanding college football player in the country who began their career as a walk-on.

On Tuesday, Schrader was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

READ MORE: Mizzou football becomes only program with semifinalists for four national awards

Schrader, a St. Louis, native has rushed for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns this year for the Tigers.

James Madison defensive end James Carpenter and Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops were both named finalists for the Burlsworth along with Schrader.

The 5-foot-9 running back and his Tigers teammates await their bowl destination, which will be announced Sunday. The ninth-ranked Tigers are expected to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.