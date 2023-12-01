Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Mid-Continent Public Library host free programs explaining how to complete FAFSA forms

Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Preparing for college can sometimes be an overwhelming experience.

Filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, otherwise known as FAFSA, is no different and Mid-Continent Public Library is here to help.

The Mid-Continent Public Library will host free programs walking high school seniors and caregivers through the FAFSA application process, line by line.

A local certified public accountant Jason Anderson will host partner for the Library to host these free programs. Anderson is owner the founder of Gradmetrics, a college prep and consultant program.

The programs will kickoff on Monday, Dec. 4, virtually at 6:30 p.m. There will also be in-person meets at the Riverside branch at 6 p.m. and end on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Claycomo branch at 6 p.m.

Participants are required to register for this free event on the Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

Nonprofit organization Zuzu's Petals aims to provide Christmas cheer to families and children...
Zuzu’s Petals brings Christmas cheer to Kansas City families in need
This weekend you can be a part of an old fashioned party in the dirt or even grab a holiday...
Uptown Hoedown, pop-up bar & educational events all at American Royal
Native American tribe fighting to keep history alive at Shawnee Indian Mission
Now Recruit KC
Now Recruit KC