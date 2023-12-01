Mid-Continent Public Library host free programs explaining how to complete FAFSA forms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Preparing for college can sometimes be an overwhelming experience.

Filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, otherwise known as FAFSA, is no different and Mid-Continent Public Library is here to help.

The Mid-Continent Public Library will host free programs walking high school seniors and caregivers through the FAFSA application process, line by line.

A local certified public accountant Jason Anderson will host partner for the Library to host these free programs. Anderson is owner the founder of Gradmetrics, a college prep and consultant program.

The programs will kickoff on Monday, Dec. 4, virtually at 6:30 p.m. There will also be in-person meets at the Riverside branch at 6 p.m. and end on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Claycomo branch at 6 p.m.

Participants are required to register for this free event on the Library’s website.

