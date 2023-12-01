Man charged with murder following November shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following a shooting on Nov. 18.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Keylen Madge faces charges for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. The charges followed a shooting on Nov. 18 that led KCPD officers to find a man behind a residence in the area of East 24th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Court records said KCPD officers were dispatched to the area after residents reported hearing gunshots and people screaming.

Surveillance video from more than one location showed Madge and the victim.

Police identified 36-year-old Theus C. Dewberry as the shooting victim.

