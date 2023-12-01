Aging & Style
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local youth football team qualified for a national tournament, but it needs help raising funds for the trip.

The 11U Dyansty Football Team out of Kansas City won the Midwest Regional of the United Tykes Network (UTN) in late November. The Regional win qualified the team for the UTN National Championship Dec. 6-10 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Booking a last-minute trip is expensive, and many of the families of the players do not have the financial means to fund the trip. The team’s head coach, Maurice Woodard, started a GoFundMe to help raise money to send the team to Florida.

Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed got involved and donated to the team’s cause. However, the team still needs more funds for their trip. If you’d like to be like Sneed and donate to the team’s cause, you can do so at this link.

