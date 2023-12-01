Aging & Style
KCK police sergeant, among several shot during drug bust, describes experience

By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Thursday night, Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner began the Unified Government Commission meeting with strong words for those critical of the police department. There are good officers, he said.

He made the remarks on the night he honored a group of officers shot in the line of duty in April.

Five officers were wounded. Three were shot and two took bullet fragments to the head.

Sgt. Glenn Carter credited his training and his fellow officers for being alive. He was shot in the neck and hospitalized for a week. Even after being shot, he continued to return fire and gave orders to his team.

“You’ve done it over and over and over in training,” he said when asked what went through his mind in those moments. “Repetition after repetition, so a lot of it is muscle memory.”

The April 5 shootout at N. 18th Street and Wood Ave. happened when a special operation team, working undercover, attempted to arrest three men for dealing fentanyl.

According to the awards announcement, the suspects opened up on the unmarked police van with full automatic rifle fire before the officers even made it out of the van.

A total of 13 involved in the response were commended at Thursday’s commission meeting. Two weeks prior, nine of them received the Kansas City Metropolitan Area Chiefs and Sheriffs Association’s Gold Award for valor. The description of each of their actions is one of looking out for each other despite a barrage of gunfire.

Officer Wesley Lundgren, already shot in the hip, shielded Officer Chris Blake, shot in the head. Officer Chad Shore, with bullet fragments in his head, gave emergency medical treatment to Carter. Officer Greg Haynes, who also took bullet fragments to the head, picked up Lundgren’s rifle and provided cover fire as the three who’d been shot were loaded up and taken to safety.

“It’s hard to explain, because later you look back and you go, ‘Okay, I did what?’” said Police Chief Karl Oakman. “But then the emotions just take over and you’re more concerned about making sure the others are safe, and yourself, you’re second.”

Oakman was involved in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect 25 years ago when he worked for the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. All five of the officers wounded in April have returned to duty. Carter had no hesitation.

“I mean, just like a fireman has to go in and fight fires, you know it’s something that you know you’re going to have to deal with eventually,” said Carter. “Getting back was honestly big for me, therapeutic, being with my SWAT guys again and actually getting out here and doing the job protecting the city.”

All three of the suspects were hit by return fire and arrested. They are charged with attempted capital murder among other things.

