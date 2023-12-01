Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Sarah McGinnity with Kansas City Mom Collective joins Jillian to share the incredible resource produced monthly, their Bucket List! The team at KC Mom Collective creates a monthly bucket list full of events and activities around the metro for the family to participate in. KC Mom Collective will join the show monthly to share this resource, you can find other information on family activities on the KC Mom Collective website.

