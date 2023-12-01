KBI makes major drug bust in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it made a major seizure of illegal drugs Thursday in south Wichita.

The KBI said it learned that illegal drugs were coming into Kansas on Wednesday, Nov. 29. A day later, the KBI, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed four search warrants in two south Wichita residences.

Those four search warrants resulted in around 60,000 fentanyl pills (weighing 13 pounds), 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.2 pounds of fentanyl powder being seized.

According to the KBI, no suspects have been arrested yet. County and federal prosecutors will see the case before charges are considered.

The KBI said an investigation is ongoing.

