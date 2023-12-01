Aging & Style
Kansas man convicted after investigators find link to Virginia sex offender

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of sex crimes involving a child.

Steven Ray Cridlebaugh, 55, pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. A judge then found him guilty of the crimes.

Court records show investigators uncovered communication between a sex offender in Virginia and Cridlebaugh. The information caused investigators to believe Cridlebaugh committed sexual-related crimes against a juvenile.

The investigation determined Cridlebaugh paid the victim with money and toys for inappropriate acts or photographs according to court records.

Cridlebaugh is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3. He faces up to 75 years in prison if a judge sentences him to the maximum on each charge and orders the sentenced to run consecutively.

