Kansas City Royals Rally and fan event returns in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announce plans for Royals Rally 2024 to get both players and fans excited for the new season.

The exclusive event is scheduled to take place at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 3. Several ticket options are available with different perks and access to players and coaches.

Tickets are now on sale at royals.com/royalsrally.

When buying a ticket fans will need to pick a specific two-hour timeframe.

10 a.m.- Noon

12:15 p.m.- 2:15 p.m.

2:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

4:45 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

VIP Ticket

This $75 ticket includes $25 that can be used at all open concessions stands and in the Royals team store.

ALSO READ: Chiefs try to build off latest comeback as they head to Lambeau to face surging Packers

The ticket also guarantees at least one autograph from a Royals starter while also getting exclusive access to the Royals Clubhouse.

General Admission Tickets

The other option is a $25 general admission tickets.

Fans will receive at least one autograph from a player or coach while in the stadium.

Entry for Kids 5 and Under

Kids age 5 years old and under are free at Royals Rally if they accompany adults who purchased a GA or VIP ticket to the event.

The Royals said all ticketed fans are guaranteed at least one autograph.

Rally Details

Royals Rally 2024 will also include the following:

Roundtable discussions with Royals players, front office and coaching staff will be held in the Diamond Club. Concessions will be open.

Fans will find discounts on items in the Royals Team Store and the Authentics Store.

The Press Box will be turned into an area for kids to enjoy while inside Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are also adding interactive options on the concourse this year.

The organization plans to release the Royals Rally Lineup in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.