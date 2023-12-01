Aging & Style
Kansas City BBQ spot opening in the northland

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Char Bar is officially open in Parkville. The new location sits around 100 people and offers pickleball on their new courts.

Erin McZee, Operations Director of the Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective, said, “Char Bar makes excellent Kansas City BBQ and if you want Char Bar, here we are.”

The pickleball courts open everyday at 7 a.m. everyday and they close at 11 p.m. The restaurant and bar opens at 11 a.m. during the week and 10 a.m. for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

They have another location in Westport, and it’s like this one, but it’s a new, modern feel.

“It does have a very large yard like the Char Bar in Westport which what we’re kind of known for, patio seating and eat your BBQ out on the lawn,” said McZee. “I would say similar, not twins.”

It’s been about four months since McZee started working on this project, but the project as a whole started earlier than that. There’s been a few hiccups (just like any other construction like this) but they’re excited for a smooth opening day and plenty more.

“I do have more than 100 people on the books so I’m not taking anymore reservations at this time, but I will take walk-ins as long as people are okay with a little wait.”

