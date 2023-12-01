‘I’ve lost all trust’: Mother expresses anger after OP pediatrician faces child porn charges

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A pediatrician at Overland Park Regional Medical Center is facing charges for possessing and attempting to make child pornography. The search for other possible victims continues.

On Oct. 23, the KCMO police department seized cameras belonging to 49-year-old Brian Michael Aalbers and found more than 20,000 videos of minors that were taken from December 2020 to October 2023. Court documents indicate some of these minors were nude.

The mother of one of Aalbers’ patients is shocked and disgusted that the man she trusted with her child’s care has sexually exploited numerous other children.

Amanda Chilcote has been taking her two-year-old son Elias to see 49-year-old Brian Michael Aalbers as his pediatric neurologist since he was born. Elias was unresponsive at birth. After doing an MRI, the results came back abnormal. That’s when she was referred to Dr. Aalbers who diagnosed her son with periventricular leukomalacia, also known as PVI. This condition causes damage to parts of the brain and affects nerve cells that control movement.

He’s been under Dr. Aalbers’ care ever since.

“He would come in at the end of most of our appointments. He would feel Elias’s muscle tone just because that was what was affected with his condition and asked if I had questions. Other than that, everything was with his practitioner versus with him,” said Chilcote.

She describes him as socially awkward but never imagined he would be a threat to her child’s safety.

“He was very smart and he was helping our kids. How do you look at a doctor and automatically accuse them of something as serious as child pornography when he’s diagnosing your child and helping your child,” she said.

Since the age of one, Elias has had routine visits with Aablers every six months to monitor his condition. Now, Chilcote is unsure who she can trust.

“I’ve lost all trust in any medical professionals. I have no trust in walking into another neurology office for my son and saying I trust you to look at my kid.”

Aalbers remains in federal custody.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center shared a statement regarding the charges against Aalbers and said he is no longer affiliated with the medical center.

The health and safety of our patients is our top priority, and there is no indication at this time that the allegations against Dr. Aalbers involve patients. We assisted law enforcement with their initial investigation and will continue to help in any way we can if that is requested. Additionally, we can confirm that the appropriate regulatory agencies have been made aware of the charges against Dr. Aalbers. Dr. Aalbers is no longer affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center or any of our facilities or clinics, and we are working with his former patients to meet their care needs.

