Here’s your full list of local grocery stores open for the upcoming holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s December already, whew! 2023 seems like it flew by in the blink of an eye.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, forgetting an item or two is bound to happen. It may be too early, but you know the old saying: “the early bird gets the worm”.

Here is a full list of all local grocery store hours for Christmas and New Year’s.

Christmas Eve

Price Chopper will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Hen House will close at 6 p.m.

Sun Fresh will open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Aldi will operate at limited hours, determined be each location’s discretion

Walmart will be open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day

All grocery store locations will be closed

New Year’s Eve

Price Chopper will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Hen House will close at 9 p.m.

Sun Fresh will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Aldi will operate at limited hours, determined by each location’s discretion

Walmart will operate at their normal hours

New Year’s Day

Price Chopper will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Hen House will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Sun Fresh will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Aldi will be closed and will resume regular hours the following day

Walmart will operate at their normal hours

KCTV5 reached out to Hy-Vee about their holiday hours. The grocery chain stated they will be closed on Christmas day and have no holiday meal pickups scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.