FORECAST: FIRST WARN of wet weather early and through rush hour this afternoon

FIRST WARN of wintry weather early and through rush hour this afternoon
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The showers overnight have moved out of the area but there is still ponding out on the roadways, so please take it slow during your morning commute. A First Warn is in place through 7 p.m. tonight with a second round of showers, a wintry mix, and snow showers moving through the area. The bulk of the moisture stays along I-70 and north. For slush and snow accumulation, dusting looks like the best bet. Once this wave moves out, we will start dry Saturday, another small round of showers now looks more promising compared to recent days. A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday by late morning and early afternoon. A wintry mix will be likely along the Missouri-Iowa border. Temperatures on Saturday look a bit cooler as well. By Sunday, temperatures start to warm through next week.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

