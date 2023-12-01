Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Light showers possible Saturday afternoon

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Happy December 1! A light wintry mix is rolling through the area Friday afternoon and there will be a few bursts of wet snow at times, but we are not overly concerned about any accumulation. This chance falls off into the middle of the evening. The rest of Friday looks chilly in the 30s. Overnight lows will take a dip to the upper 20s. This weekend looks rather chilly. Saturday starts dry, but we are watching an increased chance for light afternoon showers.

A few snowflakes could mix in as well, but generally, we should be warm enough for light rain. This is not going to be overly heavy but could be a bit of a nuisance if you have outdoor afternoon and evening plans. Highs only stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday afternoon. Sunday features just a slight warmup in the mid-40s. Then, next week we finally tap into a bigger warmup with 40s turning to 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

