Firefighters’ union backs dispatch failure claims, county on board with review

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In what’s becoming a back-and-forth of formal statements connected with a deadly apartment fire last month, the union representing Wichita firefighters is backing claims that the woman killed on the Oct. 13 call likely would be alive if not for 911 dispatch mistakes.

While defending the emergency response, Sedgwick County’s leadership did express support for a third-party review into what happened on the early-morning fire call in mid-October.

After Sedgwick County responded to the union’s criticisms laid out in a press conference earlier this week and defended its emergency communications practices, the union released a statement Thursday, backing its claims.

The union’s concerns extend beyond the Oct. 13 deadly fire, but that call is at the center of the overall issue.

On the Oct. 13 call, the union said Wichita firefighters were never told someone was trapped inside the apartment building, making 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski’s death “senseless and preventable.” The union also said information provided by 911 callers, including Bedeski reporting that she was trapped in her bathroom, was not passed on to firefighters or EMS paramedics responding to the call.

Earlier this week, union President Ted Bush said if firefighters had that information, they could have done a more targeted search of the apartments.

“The whole time they’re out there, she was up there and we could’ve got her. I’m telling you, we could’ve got her,” Bush said. “She would be here today had we had that information.”

He said another issue is the second alarm - which was requested by the first units to arrive but wasn’t activated until much later.

“I have had more phone calls on this call, this tragedy, than any other alarm I can ever remember. They’re hurt - mentally, physically, sick over what happened at that fire. Knowing the whole time they’re out there, she was up there,” said Bush.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee and Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell defended Sedgwick County dispatch while acknowledging a need for improvements. Forshee said Bedeski’s call for help “was not intelligibly heard or understood on the phone from the dispatcher.”

“There was not any understanding that she was trapped,” Forshee said. “There were two people that were unable to identify how to send the second alarm. When you have a systematic issue like that, that’s pervasive beyond one person, I think training is needed.”

Howell said he takes issue with the firefighters’ union’s narrative and while acknowledging that there’s room for improvement, pointed to several investments Sedgwick County has made to enhance 911 dispatch.

“Our citizens should rest assured, we have a good system in place,” he said. “Is it perfect? No. Are there places for improvement? Of course.”

On Thursday, the firefighters’ union refuted a few points in the county’s defense, namely that Bedeski’s call was intelligible and the explanation for what happened on the critically delayed second-alarm call.

“We completely refute the claim that the report of Paoly being in apartment 306 was not intelligibly heard or understood. We clearly hear that Paoly was able to tell the dispatcher what apartment number she was in and the name of her apartment. Particularly as she repeated the information as directed by the dispatcher,” the union said. “Even if the dispatcher could not hear the apartment number clearly, he had access to Paoly’s GPS data showing her apartment’s location. Dispatch has tools available within the [Computer-Aided Dispatch system], as well as a phone system map, where this information is available to them.”

The union used the word “shocking” in its dispute of Forshee’s statement that there wasn’t an understanding or assumption that Bedeski was trapped in her apartment and that the call was “tragically short.”

“[Bedeski] said, ‘My apartment is on fire.’ She repeated the name of her apartment complex and the apartment number -- twice. When she states, ‘Help me please,’ and the line goes quiet, the dispatcher should realize that something is wrong and that she is no longer responding,’” the union said. “There is absolutely no excuse for not advising responding firefighters that they have a person who is trapped in her apartment, apartment 306, and the line has gone silent.”

Referencing the difficulty with calling the second alarm, the union challenged Forshee’s statement that the problem was identified and personnel were “trained” on the spot.

“Going from not knowing how to complete a second alarm to being proficient in dispatching a second alarm by “training on the spot” is a clear indication of the systematic breakdown in true and complete training of dispatch professionals,” the union said. “The training referenced in the following days consisted of a one-page handout and a conversation in the squad meeting before shift. Director Forshee does not appear to take training seriously or empower her dispatchers with the tools they need to be successful.”

Earlier this week, Bush called for a third-party review of the 911 system, a review which Forshee said she doesn’t oppose. Howell said he, too, is not against the third-party review the union is requesting, but he also indicated he doesn’t know if it would add much, and he doesn’t want that to waste taxpayer dollars.

“It’s easy to armchair quarterback these things, with hindsight,” he said. “When you’re in the middle of the situation, sometimes things get very difficult.”

In a statement released Thursday evening, the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners echoed the support of “an independent third-party comprehensive analysis that covers the initial call to 911 to the last fire personnel leaving the scene of [the Oct. 13 deadly fire],” while backing Forshee and Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

“The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners has the highest confidence and supports our Emergency Communications system, staff and Director, Elora Forshee. We believe in the work performed by these public servants. They dedicate their lives to serving the people of Sedgwick County,” the commission said.

Further, the commission said the county’s “focus and emphasis’ is to hear from the 911 Advisory Board, made up of leadership from the first responder agencies that use our Emergency Communications system, and understand their recommendations moving forward.”

“The Sedgwick County Commission will continue to work together with our professional first responder partners to learn from this tragedy and make improvements for the future. Our community deserves this,” the commission concluded in its statement.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com