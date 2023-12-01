Crash on Blue Ridge near I-470 leaves 1 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on Blue Ridge near the exit ramp for westbound I-470 left one person in critical condition.

An initial investigation from KCPD revealed that a black Volkswagen Tiguan was heading northbound on Blue Ridge underneath I-470. A black Volkswagen Jetta was going down the exit ramp on westbound I-470 toward Blue Ridge and both vehicle collided in the middle of the intersection at the bottom of the exit ramp.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Tiguan was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

