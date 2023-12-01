Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Crash on Blue Ridge near I-470 leaves 1 in critical condition

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on Blue Ridge near the exit ramp for westbound I-470 left one person in critical condition.

An initial investigation from KCPD revealed that a black Volkswagen Tiguan was heading northbound on Blue Ridge underneath I-470. A black Volkswagen Jetta was going down the exit ramp on westbound I-470 toward Blue Ridge and both vehicle collided in the middle of the intersection at the bottom of the exit ramp.

The driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Tiguan was uninjured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

The KBI said 13 pounds of fentanyl pills, 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.2 pounds of...
KBI makes major drug bust in Wichita
27-year-old Keylen Madge faces second-degree murder charges after a shooting on Nov. 18.
Man charged with murder following November shooting in KCMO
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
More than 1,000 students walk out of Shawnee Mission South after racial incident in district
More than 1,000 students walk out of Shawnee Mission South after racial incident in district