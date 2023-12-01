Uptown Hoedown, pop-up bar & educational events all at American Royal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend you can be a part of an old fashioned party in the dirt or even grab a holiday cocktail by the fire place with American Royal.

The Uptown Hoedown is a western themed party featuring food, drink, music and dancing. The event is December 2 at 7 p.m. at Hale Arena.

“We will have live animals, truck riders and music along with a barbecue supper,” Partnership Coordinator, Macy Evans said. “It’s always with an educational purpose and celebrating agriculture throughout Kansas City.”

The Holidaze pop-up bar will be open from December 1-16. The bar offers a number of drink and food specials to go along with the holiday décor. The space can be rented out for groups and parties or for anyone stopping by.

American Royal has been in Kansas City since 1899 with the mission to be the nation’s leader for food and agriculture education, events and engagement. The non-profit holds a number of events throughout the year, including livestock shows, barbecue competitions and equine shows.

It’s more than just farming, its more than just cattle and beef. It’s important on how we share that story.

Money raised from both the Hoedown and pop-up bar will go towards American Royal educational events.

“The kids we impact through field trips and seeing them say ‘oh that’s where the food comes from’ is just amazing to me,” Director of Communication, Allyssa King said.

