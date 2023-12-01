Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Uptown Hoedown, pop-up bar & educational events all at American Royal

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend you can be a part of an old fashioned party in the dirt or even grab a holiday cocktail by the fire place with American Royal.

The Uptown Hoedown is a western themed party featuring food, drink, music and dancing. The event is December 2 at 7 p.m. at Hale Arena.

“We will have live animals, truck riders and music along with a barbecue supper,” Partnership Coordinator, Macy Evans said. “It’s always with an educational purpose and celebrating agriculture throughout Kansas City.”

The Holidaze pop-up bar will be open from December 1-16. The bar offers a number of drink and food specials to go along with the holiday décor. The space can be rented out for groups and parties or for anyone stopping by.

American Royal has been in Kansas City since 1899 with the mission to be the nation’s leader for food and agriculture education, events and engagement. The non-profit holds a number of events throughout the year, including livestock shows, barbecue competitions and equine shows.

It’s more than just farming, its more than just cattle and beef. It’s important on how we share that story.

Macy Evans, Partnership Coordinator

Money raised from both the Hoedown and pop-up bar will go towards American Royal educational events.

“The kids we impact through field trips and seeing them say ‘oh that’s where the food comes from’ is just amazing to me,” Director of Communication, Allyssa King said.

You can learn more about American Royal here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of students at Shawnee Mission South walk out of class to show support for students...
Hundreds of Shawnee Mission South students walk out in show of support

Latest News

Nonprofit organization Zuzu's Petals aims to provide Christmas cheer to families and children...
Zuzu’s Petals brings Christmas cheer to Kansas City families in need
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores during the first half of an NFL football game...
Chiefs try to build off their latest comeback as they head to Lambeau to face the surging Packers
Holiday festivities at American Royal
Kansas City police are asking people to help identify two people suspected to breaking into 18...
Photo: Kansas City police search for people wanted for vandalism, break-ins