All-way stops to be installed as KU stadium project construction begins

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Lawrence announced traffic updates related to the KU Gateway Project on Friday.

The project, which will renovate David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and add a business district to the area surrounding the stadium, is beginning construction now that KU football’s 2023 season has concluded.

The City of Lawrence said crews from the University of Kansas are installing all-way stop signs over the next two weeks along 11th Street at the intersections of Missouri, Maine and Illinois streets.

Friday, KU announced that Kansas alum Brad Garlinghouse invested $35 million toward the Gateway District project.

“This investment supports all 500-plus of our student athletes,” said Kansas athletic director Travis Goff.

