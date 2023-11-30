Woman who assisted career criminal convicted of robbing teen

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 47-year-old Platte County woman was convicted by a jury Thursday of helping a five-time felon steal a teen’s ATM card at knifepoint.

Rebecca Spotz was found guilty Thursday by a jury that recommended a 20-year sentence for robbery and eight-year sentence for armed criminal action.

A previous trial proved that in February 2021, Christopher Mejia held an 18-year-old victim at knifepoint and demanded his debit card and PIN number. New details provided by prosecutors determined Spotz proved Mejia with the knife used in the robbery.

Mejia was convicted in March 2023 of felony stealing and armed criminal action. He had been out of prison for 100 days before holding the 18-year-old at knifepoint in an attempt to steal his debit card.

“Do you know who I am?” Mejia asked the victim. “Do you know what I’m about? I don’t play around.”

After the victim handed Mejia his debit card, the 48-year-old five-time felon and Spotz drove to an ATM in Gladstone and used it to withdraw $380 from the victim’s bank account. Video from an ATM camera played during the trial showed Spotz using the debit card to withdraw money.

While Spotz retrieved the money, Mejia held the victim at a house where the robbery occurred and continued to threaten him.

Spotz must serve 85 percent of her sentence for the robbery conviction before she becomes eligible for parole. She also must serve at least three years for the armed criminal action sentence.

“This robbery initially netted the defendant $380,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “It may now cost her more than two decades in prison.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.