Union Station will show 2 Christmas classics with new holiday merch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The holiday season is here and Union Station is in full swing. If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, Union Station will show two Christmas movies and even offer collectible items for concessions.

The historic Kansas City landmark posted photos on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, featuring festive popcorn tubs and cups, showcasing their holiday decorations and the Grand Hall tree.

Extreme Screen Concessions pricing varies depending on what combination of items are purchased. A popcorn tub only costs $9 and a drink cup costs $6.50.

The post advises that movie tickets have been selling out quickly and advance purchase is encouraged. Tickets have are selling for $3.75.

Extreme Screen will show Elf now until Thursday, Dec. 7 and Polar Express from Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 31.

