Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Union Station will show 2 Christmas classics with new holiday merch

The holiday season is here and Union Station is in full swing. If you're looking for something...
The holiday season is here and Union Station is in full swing. If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, Union Station will show two Christmas movies and even offer collectible items for concessions.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The holiday season is here and Union Station is in full swing. If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family, Union Station will show two Christmas movies and even offer collectible items for concessions.

The historic Kansas City landmark posted photos on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, featuring festive popcorn tubs and cups, showcasing their holiday decorations and the Grand Hall tree.

Extreme Screen Concessions pricing varies depending on what combination of items are purchased. A popcorn tub only costs $9 and a drink cup costs $6.50.

The post advises that movie tickets have been selling out quickly and advance purchase is encouraged. Tickets have are selling for $3.75.

Extreme Screen will show Elf now until Thursday, Dec. 7 and Polar Express from Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson O'Connor
Police identify 5-year-old boy; KCPD continues suspicious death investigation
A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged after he was accused of using racial...
Student charged with felony following attack on Black student at Shawnee Mission East
Sara Allison filed a lawsuit against St. Luke's Health System and two neurologists.
Local woman sues hospital, doctors over missed MS diagnosis
Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday night through Friday seeing widespread rain showers
KCPD was investigating the death of a child at 10th Street and Grand Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2023.
Police: Child found dead in downtown Kansas City fell from apartment building

Latest News

T-Pain attends the LA premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday,...
Headliner announced for fourth annual Tacos and Tequila festival in KCK
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon
Hundreds of people need to be tested after exposure to someone with tuberculosis in Johnson...
Additional tuberculosis cases found at Olathe Northwest High School
Additional tuberculosis cases found at Olathe Northwest High School
The new year will bring more mental health jobs to Johnson Co.