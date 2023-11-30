‘These failures cost Paoly her life’: Family attorney addresses deadly apartment fire, 911 response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The attorney for the family of 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski calls inaction by Sedgwick County 911 failures in the system. The family believes those failures led to Bedeski’s death in an Oct. 13 apartment fire in east Wichita.

“These failures cost Paoly her life,” said Bedeski family attorney Benjamin Winters.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Winters called the failures of Sedgwick County dispatchers a contributing factor in Paoly Bedeski’s death at Brookhollow Apartments.

“We now know that it was Paoly’s 911 call that initiated the dispatch of firefighters to the Brookhollow Apartment building,” he said. “Even though Paoly clearly and repeatedly told the dispatcher the apartment number where she lived and was trapped, the crucial, life-saving information was never given to the firefighters on the scene.”

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell addressed the situation on Wednesday in defense of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

“I don’t want to point blame, I don’t think that’s appropriate,” he said. “But people in public safety are human beings, they have to make decisions. Ultimately, what it comes down to is training and doing what you remember you learned.”

But Paoly Bedeski’s family says that training didn’t work.

“The firefighter’s request for a second alarm and additional personnel to help at the scene was delayed for over 17 minutes because the dispatchers were not trained well enough on the computer-aided dispatch system,” Winters said.

The Bedeskis, along with the Wichita fire union are calling for change.

“The family wants to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Winters said.

Winters made no mention of a lawsuit but made it clear they are calling for corrective action and accountability.

Full statement from Paoly Bedeski’s family:

“The Bedeski family is heartbroken and devastated over the loss of their beloved Paoly.

The presentation of the firefighter’s union [Tuesday], revealing obvious flaws and shortcomings in the operations of the 911 dispatch center in Sedgwick County, has intensified the family’s sorrow. The Bedeski family is reeling from the new knowledge of multiple errors that contributed to Paoly’s untimely death.

We now know that it was Paoly’s 911 call that initiated the dispatch of firefighters to the Brookhollow Apartment building. Even though Paoly clearly and repeatedly told the dispatcher the apartment number where she lived and was trapped, that crucial, life-saving information was never given to the firefighters on the scene.

We now know, as the County admitted publicly, that the firefighter’s request for a second alarm and additional personnel to help at the scene was delayed for over 17 minutes because the dispatchers were not trained well enough on the computer aided dispatch system.

These failures cost Paoly her life.

The Bedeskis are now calling for immediate correction of these systemic issues and accountability for those responsible, emphasizing the need for adequate protection for the county’s residents.”

