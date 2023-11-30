Students suffer minor injuries in Liberty school bus crash

Trailblazer Families,

We wanted to share with you that there has been an accident involving one of our buses this morning at 291 and Kansas. There were six students on the bus that attend Lewis and Clark Elementary, and were enroute to the PEAK program at Ridgeview. Two students on the bus have been transported to the hospital, but with minor injuries. The accident has obviously caused a significant presence of emergency vehicle response in a highly visible location. We would like to thank our Liberty emergency responders for handling the situation in such a prompt and professional manner. I also appreciate the support from our LPS safety and security team for always looking out for the safety of our Trailblazers and providing tremendous support for them this morning.

Thanks for your attention, and have a great rest of the day.