Students suffer minor injuries in Liberty school bus crash
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two students suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus in Liberty Thursday morning.
Police said the bus driver rear-ended a semi-truck stopped at a red light at Kansas Avenue and MO Highway 291.
The bus carried six Lewis and Clark Elementary students at the time of the collision. They were on their way to a program at Ridgeview Elementary School.
The district notified families of students attending the school.
Three students were transported to a hospital but the district said just two students suffered injuries.
ALSO READ: Additional tuberculosis cases found at Olathe Northwest High School
Liberty police cited the bus driver.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.