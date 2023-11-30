Students call for Shawnee Mission East to expel student

Editor’s note: The content of this story may be disturbing to some.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old white male student at Shawnee Mission East High School called a female black student the N-word, before charging her on Nov. 15.

The video of the fight that ensued has circulated online, and some students at the high school like Charlize Littlejohn and Taylor King, both seniors, said they haven’t felt safe returning to school because they are black.

“It was not only the tone in his voice, but the actions afterward in the fact that it was unprovoked and that no one had done anything to him previously,” King said. “We don’t want to not feel safe, so expulsion is the main thing.”

After the fight, the white teenager threatened another black female student in a social media post.

“He went back on social media and called another girl the N-word, and threatened her, too,” Littlejohn said. “It’s not like he felt remorse or showed remorse, so I just feel like I would never feel comfortable knowing that he’s in the same building as me.”

The school district cannot comment on the punishment for the teenagers, but the white teenager has been charged with a felony with the Johnson County Prosecutor, because of the fight.

Shawnee Mission School District Spokesman David Smith said the district has taken steps to be more inclusive, and they are against what took place in the video.

“We don’t condone fighting in any circumstance and our buildings, and obviously, the language was not appropriate,” Smith said. “Young people make bad decisions, and those decisions have consequences. And that’s a part of our learning and our growing up.”

Both Littlejohn and King are seeking additional changes from the district. Littlejohn said there have been anti-Black Lives Matter writings that have been etched into desks, and other concerning actions that need to be addressed by the district.

The Black Student Solidarity Network is planning a “Mass Protest: Shawnee Mission Hate Crime” on Thursday, November 30 at 5:30 p.m. at 8200 West 71st Street.

