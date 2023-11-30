Aging & Style
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

