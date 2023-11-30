Aging & Style
Salmonella outbreak: Health officials say don’t eat pre-cut cantaloupe if brand is unknown

FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.
FILE - Cantaloupes are displayed for sale in Virginia on Saturday, July 28, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Consumers shouldn’t eat pre-cut cantaloupe if they don’t know the source, U.S. health officials said Thursday, as the number of illnesses and recalls tied to a deadly salmonella outbreak grows.

At least 117 people in 34 U.S. states have been sickened by contaminated cantaloupe, including 61 who were hospitalized and two who died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 63 illnesses, 17 hospitalizations, and one death tied to the same outbreak have been reported in Canada.

The illnesses are severe, with more than half of infected people hospitalized, including residents of long-term care centers and children in day care, the CDC said.

Previous recalls of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes have been expanded to include Kwik Trip markets, Bix Produce, and distributor GHGA, which sent recalled products to Kroger, Sprouts Farmer’s Markets, and Trader Joe’s stores in several states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Because of the scope of the recalls and potential uncertainty about the source of the cantaloupe, health officials warned consumers to be cautious.

“If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe, including pre-cut cantaloupe or products containing pre-cut cantaloupe, is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away,” the FDA said in a statement.

The number of people sickened is likely much higher than what’s been reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses. It typically takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming contaminated food. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses from the bacteria that require medical care or hospitalization.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

